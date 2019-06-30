Trump crossed into North Korea

Mr Trump became the first sitting US president to cross into North Korea after meeting Mr Kim at the demilitarised zone (DMZ).

Critics said this meeting is actually a pure political theatre, but others say it could set the scene for future talks.

Their last summit ended abruptly with no progress on denuclearisation talks.

Speaking to reporters alongside Mr Kim at the DMZ, President Trump said it was a "truly historic" moment and that he was "proud to step over the line" between the Koreas.

Mr Kim, in a rare statement to the press, said the meeting was a symbol of the "excellent" relationship between him and Mr Trump.